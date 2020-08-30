Ignition (IC) Hits Market Cap of $155,004.42

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $155,004.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,690.21 or 1.00869798 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00170080 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001148 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,341,325 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,152 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

