UNUS SED LEO Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00010950 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $13.56 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00500074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002878 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.