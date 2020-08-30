Menlo One Trading 28.8% Lower This Week (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Menlo One has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Menlo One token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. Menlo One has a total market capitalization of $667,449.52 and approximately $404.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.01636308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00199174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187537 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.20 or 2.78592452 BTC.

Menlo One Token Profile

Menlo One’s launch date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one . Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here . Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

