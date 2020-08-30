USDJ (USDJ) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. USDJ has a market cap of $11.49 million and $5.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One USDJ token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00008803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00147561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.01636308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00199174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187537 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.20 or 2.78592452 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 11,260,906 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

