Cappasity (CAPP) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $43,030.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.84 or 0.05702140 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CAPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.