ArtByte (ABY) Achieves Market Cap of $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00500074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002878 BTC.

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

