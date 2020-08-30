ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $40,302.71 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $40,302.71 and approximately $32.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProxyNode alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00748312 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006322 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00041011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.01196207 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 171,798,117 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ProxyNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProxyNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.