Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $88,484,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 177.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,987,000 after buying an additional 2,090,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after buying an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

