Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 19,989 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.10% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

SPB stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

