Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 107,743 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 18,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $653,435.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.