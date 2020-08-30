Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,776 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

