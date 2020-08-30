Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,663 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,525 shares of company stock worth $8,732,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $149.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

