Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Principia Biopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.14.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

PRNB opened at $100.66 on Friday. Principia Biopharma has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.34. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $927,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,504 shares of company stock worth $5,996,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 23.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 852.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after buying an additional 29,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,811,000 after buying an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.