C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,915 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,900,000 after buying an additional 125,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,202,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,201,000 after purchasing an additional 490,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,064,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,696,000 after purchasing an additional 529,916 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,177,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $250,808.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. TheStreet upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.