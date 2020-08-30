Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.04 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 231,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,342 shares of company stock worth $39,791,720. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.