Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $122.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.35. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

