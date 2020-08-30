Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.52 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 98,372 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in TransUnion by 38.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 82.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $98,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,700 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

