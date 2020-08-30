Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

BDEC stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

