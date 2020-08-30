Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 52.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $511.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.44. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $519.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total value of $4,003,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,520 shares of company stock worth $5,687,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

