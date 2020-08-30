Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,150 InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InVitae by 2,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $939,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,213 shares of company stock worth $5,017,212 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. InVitae Corp has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

