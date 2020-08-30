Scotia Capital Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,325 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,868 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBM stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

