Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 48,080 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Owens & Minor worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 97.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after buying an additional 605,247 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 151.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 256,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE OMI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.