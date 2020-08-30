HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 19,117 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

LXP opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

