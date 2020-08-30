Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,901 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,713,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,518,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,561,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,756,000 after purchasing an additional 523,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cerner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,541 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.80 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.48.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $869,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,034 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

