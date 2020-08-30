Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 233.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 722,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 108,046 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.