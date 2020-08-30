Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 26th, Matthew Lang sold 100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, Matthew Lang sold 600 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

MYOV stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

