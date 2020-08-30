Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will Purchases 8,250 Shares

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Director Darcy Will bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,437,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,051,909.60.

Darcy Will also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Darcy Will bought 1,750 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$9,800.00.

TSE GH opened at C$5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73. Gamehost Inc has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$8.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.85.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

