Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Holdings Lowered by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after buying an additional 8,636,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 486,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.