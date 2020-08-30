Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,636 Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIL opened at $10.27 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

