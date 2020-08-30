HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $30.30 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

