Citigroup Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $146.00

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $62,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc Position Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia
Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of ING Groep NV
HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 428 Shares of NetApp Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 6,800 Shares of VF Corp
Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 458 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
