Citigroup Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $146.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.19.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $117.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $62,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock valued at $118,013,903. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

