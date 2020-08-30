United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Richard W. Cardin Sells 500 Shares

United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Richard W. Cardin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 135.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

