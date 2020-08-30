HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,002 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $883,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $57.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. lowered Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.32.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

