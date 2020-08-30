Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

CTAS stock opened at $333.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $334.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

