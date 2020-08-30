HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $189.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.99 and a 52-week high of $192.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.