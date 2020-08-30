HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $751,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $768,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,993.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,683 shares of company stock worth $32,394,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.