State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,236 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.23% of Retrophin worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the second quarter worth $352,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $2,037,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 25.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 273.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter valued at $256,000.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of RTRX opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $978.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.83. Retrophin Inc has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $267,026. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

