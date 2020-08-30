Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

VMI stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.91. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.80 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

