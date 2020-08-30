MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MSA Safety by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MSA Safety by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in MSA Safety by 20.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in MSA Safety by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA opened at $125.95 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $142.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.09.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,579 shares of company stock worth $9,527,315. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.