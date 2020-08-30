State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Home Bancshares worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.54 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.