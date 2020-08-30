State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.83 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.