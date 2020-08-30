State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,157 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Howard Hughes worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $134.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 1,749,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $102,600,563.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

