State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 259.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,858 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

ARES opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $356,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,630,553 shares of company stock valued at $102,732,189. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.