Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after purchasing an additional 674,720 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,811,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $32.92 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.