Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 89,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.61.

About Maestrano Group (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

