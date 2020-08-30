State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 37,192 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,192 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 481,764 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STL opened at $12.03 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

