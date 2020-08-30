US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

HPP opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.