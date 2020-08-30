US Bancorp DE Sells 13,041 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after buying an additional 109,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

