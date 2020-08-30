Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.52. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.94.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $299.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.30 and its 200 day moving average is $272.34.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,370 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

