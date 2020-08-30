US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novocure were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novocure by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

NVCR opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 683.39 and a beta of 1.62. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,547. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

